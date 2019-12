(WTNH) — December is Learn a Foreign Language Month. Language and lifestyle expert Caryn Antonini shares ways you and your child can make it a goal to learn new language skills.

Antonini says learning a language is a commitment just like learning math, manners or reading.

– Aim to practice 15 minutes everyday or at least 3-4 times a week

-Consistency is key!

-Manage ways to incorporate language into your life