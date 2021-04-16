DeMello Spirituality Center Exec. Director explains the secret to fulfillment during stressful times

It is not surprising to learn that one-third of Americans are living with extreme stress. Nearly half of Americans believe that their stress has increased over the past five years.

Stress is taking a toll on people, which is contributing to health problems, poor relationships, and lost productivity at work, according to the American Psychological Association.

Executive Director of DeMello Spirituality Center Don Joseph Goewey explains the secret to feeling fulfilled, even in stressful times in his new book “Stop Fixing Yourself: Wake Up, All Is Well.”

Click here for more information.