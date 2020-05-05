Different ways to use avocados, in honor of Taco Tuesday on Cinco de Mayo

(WTNH)– In honor of Cinco de Mayo (and all year round, especially on Taco Tuesdays) many people eat guacamole, but here are some other ways to use an avocado.

Lifestyle Expert and Founder of Pretty Wellness Caryn Sullivan helps celebrate the day in the video above with these ideas:

1. Creamy substitute – They can be used to thicken smoothies, in-place of cheese in salads and with dates and honey to make pudding.

2. DIY face (skin) mask – Avocados are great for skin protection. They are loaded with heart-healthy fats and important nutrients. Mash ½ ripe avocado with 1 teaspoon of honey in a bowl and apply to your face. Leave on for 10-15 minutes, then rinse.

3. DIY hair mask – The oil (and healthy monounsaturated fats) in avocados nourish and strengthens hair while also providing moisture. Blend 1 avocado with ¼ cup of coconut or extra virgin olive oil and apply to hair. Leave on for up to 60-minutes, then wash.

For healthy living tips, follow Caryn on Instagram @PrettyWellness or go to her website: prettywellness.com.