Difficulty diagnosing vaping related illnesses this cold and flu season

(WTNH) — We are now in cold and flu season, and doctors say it could be more difficult to diagnose vaping related illnesses this year.

Dr. Alicia Briggs, Chair of Pediatrics at Norwalk Hospital, explains what doctors are facing.

What parents can do if they are concerned their child may be vaping:

o Find a good time to have this important conversation

o Be ready to listen and have a dialogue

o Prepare for the conversation by gathering facts about why e-cigarettes, and other tobacco products, are harmful

o Find out what type of e-cigarettes the child is using, explain the risks, and watch for signs of complications

o Consult the child’s pediatrician and offer resources to help them quit vaping, such as Smoke-Free Teen and Truth Initiative

