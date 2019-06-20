Diner fundraiser in support of Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. The Alzheimer’s Association, Connecticut Chapter, are hoping a diner fundraiser across the state will help inspire people to take care of their brain and eat healthy.

The ‘Diner to End Alz” Fundraiser is happening at multiple diner locations in Connecticut on Saturday, June 22nd from 6am to 3pm.

The diners participating include:

Parthenon Diner of Branford

Parthenon Diner of Old Saybrook

Mystic Diner

Mill Plain Diner of Danbury

You can contact the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 helpline at 1-800-272-3900.

Watch video below to check out a brain healthy 8 Minute Meal by John Sousoulas with Parthenon Diner.