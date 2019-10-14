Discussing salaries in 2019

Discussing salaries can often be awkward. But new research shows more workers are becoming more comfortable sharing what they make among each other.

To explain how to bring that conversation to the boss’s office, we spoke with Elizabeth Dutkiewicz, Branch Manager for Robert Half in New Haven. Here are some of the topics she discussed:

1. Isn’t it typically taboo to discuss salary with one another?

2. Do you think those who discuss salary are being truthful?

3. What advice do you have for workers asking for a raise based on knowledge of colleagues’ salaries?

4. Nationwide, 46% of workers still feel underpaid. Why do so many feel underpaid?

5. How should managers respond to workers if they say they’re underpaid or ask for a raise?

6. What strategies should companies implement to retain employees?

7. What actions do workers and managers need to take when it’s suspected pay isn’t up to par?

While the tide is turning on openly discussing wages, workers can be better equipped for pay discussions with knowledge from industry resources like the Robert Half 2020 Salary Guides, which include salary ranges for more than 470 positions in accounting, finance, technology, creative, legal and administrative support fields.

73% of workers are checking salaries against industry resources, up 54% from a similar survey two years ago.

57% believe a stronger economy has helped their earning potential. Of those who said that the economy has not helped their salary, 34% said their company has offered only small pay bumps, and 31% feel they would have to leave their job to see a significant pay raise.