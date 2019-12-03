Closings
Ditching the holiday stress with Caryn Sullivan

Good Morning CT at Nine

by: Samantha Miller

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — The holidays can be hectic. From shopping to entertaining, it’s easy to get overwhelmed.

Healthy Lifestyle Expert and Founder of Pretty Wellness Caryn Sullivan shares her tips.

● Go Plan

When life is busy, it’s often helpful to spend a few extra minutes
planning. Many people get overwhelmed just thinking about what they have to do.

● Be Mindful

There are many simple and cheap tools at our fingertips. For
those new to mindfulness techniques, breathing exercises, meditation apps or mindful moments. They key is to practice these techniques regularly until they become a habit and helpful.

● Play the Gratitude Game

Studies show that people who are genuinely
grateful are less stressed and happier, so encourage family and friends to
express their gratitude not just for Thanksgiving but throughout the whole
holiday season.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

