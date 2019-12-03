Ditching the holiday stress with Caryn Sullivan

(WTNH) — The holidays can be hectic. From shopping to entertaining, it’s easy to get overwhelmed.

Healthy Lifestyle Expert and Founder of Pretty Wellness Caryn Sullivan shares her tips.

● Go Plan

When life is busy, it’s often helpful to spend a few extra minutes

planning. Many people get overwhelmed just thinking about what they have to do.

● Be Mindful

There are many simple and cheap tools at our fingertips. For

those new to mindfulness techniques, breathing exercises, meditation apps or mindful moments. They key is to practice these techniques regularly until they become a habit and helpful.

● Play the Gratitude Game

Studies show that people who are genuinely

grateful are less stressed and happier, so encourage family and friends to

express their gratitude not just for Thanksgiving but throughout the whole

holiday season.