Doctor answers your questions about COVID-19 as state begins to reopen

(WTNH)– We are now in phase one of reopening our state and questions continue to come in about concerns you have about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Imran Ali, a physician fellow at UConn Health, answers some of your questions sent in to us through Facebook.

Below are some of the questions. Watch the video above for Dr. Ali’s answers.

Sam: Can a person contract the virus more than once?

Kathy: What is the accuracy and reliability of various test methods and sampling procedures like antigen vs. antibody. What does it mean when you receive false negatives vs. false positives?

Gary: The seasonal flu vaccine is only 40% – 60% effective. Will a vaccine with that same amount of effectiveness for COVID-19 be acceptable to get back to normal living?