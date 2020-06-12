Doctor answers your questions about COVID-19

(WTNH)– We are now going into Phase Two of reopening our state. Questions continue to come in about concerns you have about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Imran Ali, a physician fellow at UConn Health, answers some of those questions in the video above.
These questions were sent in to us through Facebook:
Carey: Is there a chance I could have had Coronavirus around December 24, 2019? I went to the emergency room for lung issues. I woke up with a raw chest, lasted longer than two weeks. The doctor treated me for asthma with oral steroids. The chest X-rays did not show pneumonia.
Susan: Is this virus exhibiting seasonality?
Renee: Can the virus be spread through mosquitoes bites?
Pam: When can we stop wearing a mask?