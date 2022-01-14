Doctor discusses health routines to focus on during the pandemic

Good Morning CT at Nine

by: Sara Tewksbury

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) – The surging COVID positivity rate and hospitalizations can take a toll on our mental health and doctors say those who are isolated are most impacted.

Hartford HealthCare’s Dr. Andre Newfield, Chair of Psychiatry at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, shares what to look out for if you are worried about loved ones. 

Dr. Newfield says trying to focus on health routines can help, such as getting enough sleep, exercising, and trying to do activities that provide comfort.

