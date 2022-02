(WTNH) – The mother of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, who recently took her own life, shared that her daughter was coping with high functioning depression.

Hartford HealthCare’s Dr. Andre Newfield, Chair of Psychiatry at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, explains more about this diagnosis.

If you or someone you know is going through challenging times, help is available. The National Suicide Prevention Line is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.