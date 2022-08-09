(WTNH) – August marks more than just the back-to-school season, it’s also National Immunization Awareness Month. And we’re talking about more than just the COVID vaccines.

With flu season fast approaching, health experts are reminding everyone that it’s vital to get their shots.

Dr. Susan Lelko, a pediatrician with ProHealth Physicians located in Meridan, joins News 8 to talk about all kinds of vaccinations that adults may still need to protect themselves as well as their families.

