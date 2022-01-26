Doctor discusses surge in COVID-19 cases and when the situation may improve

(WTNH) – As the United States faces the surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, many people are wondering when the situation will improve. Dr. Imran Ali with Yale-New Haven Health Northeast Medical Group says the number of cases in Connecticut is on its way down and that cases could sharply decline at the beginning of February.

Dr. Ali also discusses the CDC Weekly Morbidity and Mortality Report that shows an increase in cases of diabetes in kids who had COVID-19. He says there is more research looking into it and what might be the reason for this connection, but one possibility is that the virus may affect the cells in the pancreas that produce insulin.

For families concerned about the risk of myocarditis or inflammation of the heart in teenagers linked to the COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. Ali says a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association shows the risk of side effects is very low. The study shows that there were approximately 1600 cases seen out of 350 million doses of the vaccine given. Dr. Ali says if someone has congenital heart disease, they may want to speak with their doctor about the COVID-19 vaccine but otherwise, the cases of myocarditis are usually mild and resolve on their own.

