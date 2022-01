(WTNH) – We are in the middle of a surge in COVID-19 cases while it is still flu season, so many people are wondering about what is being referred to as ‘flurona.’

Dr. Jo-Anne Passalacqua, an infectious disease specialist with Hartford HealthCare St. Vincent’s Medical Center, shares what happens when you are infected with both influenza and COVID-19.

Watch the video above for the full interview.