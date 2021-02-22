Doctors say ‘broken heart syndrome’ is a real thing

February is Heart Health Month. Here’s something you may not know – there is such a thing as being diagnosed with a broken heart.

“Stressed-induced cardiomyopathy” is also known as broken heart syndrome.

Doctors warn in this particularly stressful time with COVID -19. People could be more prone to it.  

Cardiologist Dr. Venu Channamsetty with Hartford HealthCare Heart & Vascular Institute at St. Vincent’s Medical Center explains what treatments are out there in the video above.

