Doctors warn about importance of screenings in regard to colon cancer

(WTNH) — March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month. It’s the second leading cause of cancer death in men and women combined in the U.S.

Dr. Imran Ali, with Mount Sinai Health, explains the importance of screenings, prevention and treatment.

Researchers now think that chronic diseases that are related to obesity and inactivity may be leading to a chronic inflammatory state that may increase the risk for all types of cancers. Also, our environment has changed in the last 50 years so there are more chemicals and pollution exposure.

Dr. Ali said some medical groups have recommended starting routine screening a bit earlier such as age 45. But not before that unless you have a family history, then you would want to start screening ten years before they were diagnosed. So, let’s say your dad had colon cancer at age 45, then you want to start screening at age 35.