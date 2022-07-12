(WTNH) – Dominate the Day Foundation is hosting a free, one-day football clinic for middle school-aged kids to give them a chance to learn more about football, led by current and former D1 coaches and players.

Dominate the Day is a non-profit that was started in honor of beloved athlete and coach Jordan Sebastian who died in 2017 after battling cancer.

Liz Johnston and Dante Brito Jr., co-founders of Dominate the Day, share the legacy of Jordan and how they hope to help kids with the upcoming football clinic.

For more information go to www.dominatethedayfoundation.org