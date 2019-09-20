Dr. Matthew Croasmun on, “What’s worth wanting?”

On Good Morning Connecticut at 9, we spoke with a local organization helping us ask the question: “what’s worth wanting?” We spoke with Faith Initiative Director at Grace Farm Foundation, Doctor Matthew Croasmun. They are hosting a special event September 20th.

Grace Farms Foundation’ What’s Worth Wanting conversation explores how to engage in the sort of reflection that our lives really need. The public program focuses on and identify the fundamental questions that guide human reflection and action.

“The question of what’s worth wanting encourages us to think about the direction of our lives in the broadest sense – from family to business to community to the world – and if our lives are being driven by what actually matters most,” said Croasmun. “All too often we are caught up in the hustle and bustle of our daily lives, hardly stopping to think and ask ourselves, ‘Is what I’m doing actually getting me what I want? And, more to the point, if I got what I’m chasing, would it be worth it after all?’

Grace Farms Foundation’s programming and interdisciplinary approach allows for people from different fields and perspectives to influence each other’s conversations and work in a reflective, yet dynamic manner.

The Faith Initiative offers opportunities for contemplation, dialogue, study and human flourishing in concert with the other initiatives focused on Arts, Justice, Nature and Community.

The free event on September 20th will follow the September Community Dinner and take place from 7:30-9:00 p.m. Registration is required, and more information can be found at www.gracefarms.org/calendar.