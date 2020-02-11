Dr. Patty Ann Tublin answers questions about careers and Valentine’s Day gifts

(WTNH) — Relationship Expert Dr. Patty Ann Tublin answers questions about career changes and buying Valentine’s Day gifts for her Tuesday Tips of Success.

Craig from North Branford:

“I want to change careers and switch from working in on-line publishing to coding. Should I go back to school and get a degree or is it okay to get a coding certification only?”

Dr. Patty Ann:

The more education you get, the better off you will be.

1. Current trends in technology are moving away from degrees and towards skill-set certifications, especially in the field of technology and coding specifically.

2. Research the best certification classes, including on-line classes.

3. Find out, specifically, what the job market is seeking when they hire coders.

4. Create a mindset of a perpetual learner,such as staying current on your coding skill set and ahead of the curve, if possible.



Timmy from Wethersfield:

“My wife loves Valentine’s Day! I want to buy her something nice however we are still paying off credit card debt from Christmas. Any suggestions?”

Dr. Patty Ann:

1. It is not how much you spend on a Valentine’s Day gift that counts, it truly is the thought.

2. Be creative and make home made gifts such as a customized card(s), 1 red rose (instead of a dozen) breakfast in bed, candlelight dinner (rather than going out to eat), etc.

3. Perform random acts of kindness such as filling her up gas tank with gas, or bringing her coffee in bed. Have fun and enjoy!

Send your questions to Dr. Patty Ann on Twitter: @drpattyann.