Dr. Patty Ann Tublin shares her advice on stressful situations during the holidays

(WTNH) — As the holidays get closer, stress can be a factor at home and in the workplace. Relationship Expert Dr. Patty Ann Tublin is answering some of your questions for her Tuesday Tips for Success.

Bradley in Wolcott:

“My entire company spends half, if not more of the work day in meetings. This drives me crazy because it doesn’t leave me enough time to get my actual work done. Any suggestions?”

Dr. Patty Ann:

Create a policy that WHOEVER calls the meeting – sets a VERY specific agenda for that specific meeting. INVITE ONLY those people whose role is directly related to the agenda of the meeting. Many meeting organizers invite way too many people to the meetings for several reasons – office politics, a control freaky boss or the invite list just wasn’t thought out etc. Only those who need to attend this meeting – to obtain its objective should be invited to the meeting. This should help cut back on the number of meetings people are invited to. BOTH whoever CALLS the meeting and whoever is invited to the meeting should bring to the meeting 3 possible suggestions or solutions related to the agenda of the meeting START & STOP the meeting as scheduled, no excuses. If someone is late for the meeting, the tardy person is responsible for finding out what they missed after the meeting – no recap for the late person on what they missed before their arrival – or what’s the incentive for people to show up on time.

Bob in Ansonia:

“My father-in-law wants to take the family on a vacation over the holiday which is great except that means my kids don’t get to see my family during the holidays. Should I veto the vacation or not?”

Dr. Patty Ann:

Speak with your wife since this is her family and see how she feels about taking a vacation with them. Don’t assume she is thrilled with that prospect. If you & your wife mutually decide to turn down your father-in-laws offer, have your wife tell him – graciously. If you & your wife mutually decide to go on vacation, then you can tell your family you will

A) make it a point to see them before or after the holidays

of

B) you will spend the next holiday season with them.

Send your questions to Dr. Patty Ann on Twitter: @drpattyann