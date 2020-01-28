Dr. Patty Ann Tublin talks her Tuesday tips for success

(WTNH) — Relationship Expert Dr. Patty Ann Tublin discusses her Tuesday Tips for success.

Kyle in West Hartford:

My boss dumps his work on me – but he calls it ‘delegating to me’! Can I say something to him about it?

Dr. Patty Ann:

Sure! However you must be respectful and strategic by doing the following:

Call a meeting with your boss – and tell him you want to discuss some aspects of your projects at work. Tell him you appreciate the fact that he is giving you the opportunity to expand your skill set when he “delegates” to you -however you would need some help to be successful Ask for permission to have the authority to access the resources & material you need to be successful. Schedule meetings with your boss to make sure you are moving along in the right direction.

Diane in Old Lyme:

Our daughter was accepted into an Ivy League college. We are so proud of her. Our problem is we can’t afford to send her to this expensive school & we feel terrible about it. Can you help us feel less guilty?

Dr. Patty Ann:

Congrats to your daughter for her acceptance into a prestigious school. Her accomplishments should make you and your husband proud. It may help you to know that research consistently shows that the top 10% of students in ALL colleges are very much the same – bright & ambitious. Also, you can be successful – regardless of what college you attend – with hard work, ambition and the ability to create healthy relationships. Where one attends college is way over-rated.

Submit your questions to Dr. Patty Ann Tublin on Twitter: @drpattyann