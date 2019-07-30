Dr. Patty Ann Tublin talks staying relevant in your career

(WTNH) — Dr. Patty Ann Tublin answers your questions for her Tuesday Tips of advice.

AnnMarie of New Britain: “I’m a middle-aged career woman and I want to make sure I stay relevant at work. What is the best way to do this?”

Dr. Patty Ann: “This is a great question and just by asking it suggests you will find a way to stay relevant at work, because one of the main ways workers become irrelevant is to be complacent. They become comfortable in their job and they don’t learn new information and/or skill-sets. Here are some suggestions to stay relevant in your job:

Try to stay ahead of the curve and educate yourself on future trends for your industry by:

a) Learn the direction your company is going and learn the info *and* skill-sets that new direction will require of its employees.

b) Read as much literature as you can on your industry’s trends and make yourself the “go to” employee on these trends.

c) Obtain certifications that provide you with these required skill-sets and knowledge base.”

Lynn of New Haven: “My husband is so cheap when it comes to buying things for me and the kids. But he spends money like a drunken sailor when it comes to what he wants for himself. Help!!”

Dr. Patty Ann: “Lynn, thank you for your question. Money is at the top of the list when it comes to marital fights. Here is my suggestion: