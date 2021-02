(WTNH) — The latest studies show that 1 in 6 children have a developmental disability of some kind, and many more will experience developmental setbacks they later outgrow.

Dr. Perri Klass explains what can be done in “Quirky Kids: Understanding and Supporting Your Child With Developmental Differences.”

Dr. Klass is Professor of Journalism and Pediatrics at New York University and Co-Director of NYU Florence.