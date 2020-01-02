East Haven native plays De Niro’s daughter in ‘The Irishman’

(WTNH) — It’s almost Oscar season! Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’ has received a number of nominations. One East Haven native is featured in the film!

East Haven Native and SCSU graduate Jordyn DiNatale plays a young Connie Sheeran, one of Frank Sheeran’s (Robert De Niro) daughters.

DiNatale has been working as a professional actress for a number of years.

Watch the interview above to hear about DiNatale’s experience on the set, working with big name actors like Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Ray Romano.