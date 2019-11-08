ECAD’s ‘Project Heal’ made just for veterans

(WTHN) Veterans Day is Monday. A program designed specifically for vets is helping them heal.

Brian Greenleaf of Enfield is a veteran of Vietnam with PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) and MS (Multiple Sclerosis). His His service dog Passion helps him cope with both.

Educating Canine Assisting With Disabilities ‘Project Heal’ trains canines to help mitigate the symptoms and problems caused by PTSD and TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury), as well as physical injuries.

