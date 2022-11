(WTNH) — One organization is honoring and empowering veterans with combat-related or psychiatric disabilities to increase independence, and make a positive impact in every aspect of their lives.

It’s Veteran’s Day, and News 8 is celebrating the brave men and women who’ve served our country.

Vietnam veteran Brian Greenleaf from Enfield and his service dog Passion joined News 8 to discuss ECAD’s Project HEAL Program.

Watch the interview above for more information. From News 8, Happy Veteran’s Day!