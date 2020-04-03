1  of  4
Breaking News
‘Lean On Me,’ ‘Lovely Day’ singer Bill Withers dies at 81 Trinity Health of New England: 789 test positive for coronavirus US sheds 701,000 jobs, ending record-long hiring streak Bridgeport police investigating fatal shooting

Eco-friendly alternatives to personal care products

Good Morning CT at Nine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH)– As we head into Earth Month, more and more people are becoming aware of the environmental impact of plastic packaging in everyday skincare and personal care products.

Holistic Skin Care Expert Rachael Pontillo showcases some alternatives:

Reusable or recyclable/biodegradable packaging options: 

  • Glass is reusable 
  • Cardboard is recyclable/biodegradable

Bottle-free bar options that generate zero waste:

  • Lotion” or “butter” bars replace bottled moisturizers 
  • Shampoo and conditioner bars are becoming more popular
  • Bar soap is making a comeback

Reusable sheet masks:

  • Fabric options that can be dipped into an herbal tea blend 

For more ideas, watch the video above and visit rachelpontillo.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss