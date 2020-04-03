Eco-friendly alternatives to personal care products

(WTNH)– As we head into Earth Month, more and more people are becoming aware of the environmental impact of plastic packaging in everyday skincare and personal care products.
Holistic Skin Care Expert Rachael Pontillo showcases some alternatives:
Reusable or recyclable/biodegradable packaging options:
- Glass is reusable
- Cardboard is recyclable/biodegradable
Bottle-free bar options that generate zero waste:
- Lotion” or “butter” bars replace bottled moisturizers
- Shampoo and conditioner bars are becoming more popular
- Bar soap is making a comeback
Reusable sheet masks:
- Fabric options that can be dipped into an herbal tea blend
For more ideas, watch the video above and visit rachelpontillo.com.