Eli's makes their classic chicken dish for an 8 Minute Meal

by: Samantha Miller

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Eli’s on Whitney is celebrating 25 years, and they are celebrating by making their classic chicken dish in the kitchen for an 8 Minute Meal.

Dinner:

● 8 oz floured chicken breasts cut into two bite size pieces

● 2 oz oil

● 1 pinch garlic

● 2 oz hot peppers

● 2 oz sautéed onions

● 2 oz pepper hulls

● 2 oz butter

● 1 oz white wine

● 4 oz chicken stock

● 1 pinch salt & pepper

● 4 each fried potato hearts

● parsley

Cooking Instructions:

1. Begin plate by placing sauté pan on stove

2. Heat oil in sauté pan 3. Cut chicken breast into two bite pieces (prepared earlier)

4. Flour and season with salt and pepper

5. Add chicken breast and sear until golden brown

6. Add garlic, hot peppers, sautéed onions and pepper hulls

7. Cook approx. 1 minute

8. Add wine and let reduce

9. Add butter, chicken stock, and simmer until sauce obtains smooth consistency

10. Add potato hearts; sauté everything together

11. Place in Pasta bowl

