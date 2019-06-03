Energizing chocolate smoothie with April Godfrey

Holistic Health Coach April Godfrey makes a chocolate smoothie sure to get your Monday off to an enegrgizing start!

Ingredients:

1 frozen banana

1 cup coconut milk

2 tbsp cashew butter (you can use any kind of nut butter you would like, they all work and are all delicious in this blend)

1 tbsp cacao powder

1 tsp maca powder

1/2 tsp ground vanilla bean powder ( or one tsp of vanilla)

1/4 tsp cinnamon

2 medjool dates

4 ice cubes

Directions:

-Place all of the ingredients in the blender and blend away

-Enjoy a super energized morning!

Add-in suggestions:

Hemp protein and Bee Pollen. Use one or the other or add both. 1 tsp of beepollen is a great immune system booster, and 1 tbsp of hulled hemp hearts is a nice protein boost.