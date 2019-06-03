Energizing chocolate smoothie with April Godfrey

Holistic Health Coach April Godfrey makes a chocolate smoothie sure to get your Monday off to an enegrgizing start!
Ingredients:
1 frozen banana
1 cup coconut milk
2 tbsp cashew butter (you can use any kind of nut butter you would like, they all work and are all delicious in this blend)
1 tbsp cacao powder
1 tsp maca powder
1/2 tsp ground vanilla bean powder ( or one tsp of vanilla)
1/4 tsp cinnamon
2 medjool dates
4 ice cubes
Directions:
-Place all of the ingredients in the blender and blend away
-Enjoy a super energized morning!
Add-in suggestions:
Hemp protein and Bee Pollen. Use one or the other or add both. 1 tsp of beepollen is a great immune system booster, and 1 tbsp of hulled hemp hearts is a nice protein boost.