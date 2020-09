(WTNH)– Bringing the arts to your home. The Covid-19 pandemic closed entertainment venues around the state but a new opportunity may give you a chance to enjoy local art without leaving your couch.

From Theater Works, Hartford Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero, and Producing associate Taneisha Duggan, talk about their modified payment and performance structure in the video above.

You will be able to enjoy 12 theatrical experiences over the next year. Click here for more information.