Expert chef Silvia Baldini makes Italian hot chocolate for a chilly fall day.
Ingredients:
- 4 cups whole milk
- 7 oz dark chocolate 70% cacao
- 8 tablespoons cocoa powder
- 3 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 4 tablespoons granulated sugar
Instructions:
- Chop the dark chocolate into very small pieces. Place the milk on low heat.
- In a bowl mix together cocoa, cornstarch (or potato starch), and powdered sugar. When the milk is hot, but well before it starts to boil, add the mixture and start stirring, always in the same direction, avoiding the formation of lumps.
- Once bubbles start to form on the surface, add the chocolate and mix until thick and creamy. But beware: the starch will cause it to thicken even when removed from heat, so it’s a good idea to remove the chocolate from the heat before it thickens completely (otherwise you run the risk of turning it into a pudding!)
- Pour it into four mugs and serve it warm.
Recipe Notes from Silvia:
Make sure the milk is warm before you start adding the other ingredients.Keep the heat on low and be careful of burning the bottom.
Do not allow the chocolate to thicken too much before removing it from heat.
If chocolate clumps start to form, remove the mixture from heat and whisk vigorously until it is smooth again.White chocolate can be used instead of dark chocolate
The chocolate can be flavored with vanilla, cinnamon, coffee, nutella, orange liquor, peppermint, rum