Expert discusses big news in Alzheimer’s research

(WTNH)– Big news this week in the world of Alzheimer’s research involving the flu vaccine and moving closer to a blood test for Alzheimer’s.

Associate Professor of Psychiatry at UConn Health, Dr. Kristina Zdanys, treats patients with dementia. She is also on the medical scientific advisory council of the Connecticut Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Dr. Zdanys explains in the video above how new research from the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference suggests flu and pneumonia multiple vaccines are associated with lower risk of Alzheimer’s dementia. One flu vaccine is associated with a 17 percent reduction of Alzheimer’s.

The vaccine against pneumonia, between age 65-75, reduced Alzheimer’s risk by up to 40 percent depending on genes.

For more information you can head to alz.org/ct. There’s also 24/7 Helpline you can reach at 1 (800) 272-3900.