Expert explains the signs that someone is having a stroke

(WTNH)– Today is World Stroke Day. Every two minutes, someone, somewhere has a stroke. It can happen to anyone.

Stroke is the fifth-leading cause of death in the country. In Connecticut, stroke kills more than 1,800 people every year.

Chair of the Emergency Department at Hartford HealthCare, St. Vincent’s Medical Center, Dr. Steven Valassis explains what are the signs of someone having a stroke in the video above.

St. Vincent’s has a designated stroke center of excellence in Bridgeport, Connecticut. To learn more, visit Stvincents.org/stroke.