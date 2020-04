(WTNH)– Questions continue to come in about the coronavirus pandemic.

Physician Fellow at UConn Health Dr. Imran Ali answers these questions sent in to us through Facebook:

Is it true that coronavirus can be spread by someone’s pets?

After recovering from Covid-19, do I need to take any precautions?

If someone is seeking a test with even mild symptoms, why can’t they be tested?

Can coronoavirus spread through pollen?

For the answers to these questions, watch the video above.