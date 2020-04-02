Expert from UConn Health answers your coronavirus questions

Breaking News
(WTNH)– Questions continue to come in as we all cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Imran Ali, a Physician Fellow at UConn Health, answered some of your questions from Facebook about it.

Some of the questions answered in the video above are:

  • Is there a safe way to wash foods and what should we do after grocery shopping?
  • Can you tell us if face masks protect against other people with the coronoavirus or if it just protects against the germs you spread?
  • If you should happen to touch a surface that is contaminated with Covid-19, how long would you have and with what would be best to wash with?
  • When are you no longer contagious?

