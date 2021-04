It’s a good time of the year to tackle spring cleaning. Sometimes the extra space hinders people from making good choices about what they need.

Founder of Katy’s Organized Homey, Katy Winter, shows us how to declutter and deep clean. Winter suggests five areas to consider when you start:

Washing all your pillows Move your furniture to get all those dust bunnies Baseboards and vents Dishwasher, washing machine and dryer Deep clean your refrigerator

Watch the video above for more.