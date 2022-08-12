(WTNH) – As more and more states are legalizing marijuana, more Americans are using it. But with new opportunities to be using cannabis, drivers should be cautioned to continue safe driving practices.

According to an AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety study, 95% of people consider driving over the legal blood alcohol concentration to be extremely dangerous. But, only 69% see the same level of danger in driving after consuming cannabis.

Pam Shadel Fischer, Senior Director of External Engagement at GHSA, and Dr. Darrin Grondel, NASID Director and VP of Traffic Safety & Government Relations, join News 8 to discuss marijuana and its impacts on safe driving ability.

For more driving safety information, visit the Governors Highway Safety Association website or the National Alliance to Stop Impaired Driving website.

You can also visit Responsibility.org, where you can find discussions on data for cannabis use and highway safety.

Watch the interview above for more information.