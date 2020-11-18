Experts discuss the ‘Holiday Heart Attack’ phenomenon and how to prevent it

For years, researchers have observed a phenomenon sometimes referred to as the “holiday heart attack.” Experts say deaths from cardiac and non-cardiac causes dramatically increase starting at Thanksgiving in November and continuing through January.

While researchers don’t know exactly why, some possible reasons include changes in diet, alcohol consumption, stress from things like increased obligations, family interactions, and strained finances.

Dr. Robert Eckel, the President of Science and Medicine for the American Diabetes Association, and Karen Dawson, a Know Diabetes by Heart Ambassador, tells us who’s at risk.

This year, with increased anxiety around celebrating safely and other pandemic-related concerns, experts encourage people to stay on top of their health habits and medications, especially those already at higher risk for heart disease and stroke, like people living with type 2 diabetes.