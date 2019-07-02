Experts say now is a great time to be on the job hunt

If you’re on the hunt for a new job, don’t worry. Experts say now is a great time to be searching for that new career.

That’s because new data shows that nearly 50 percent of people plan to find a new job this year, and right now there are more openings than there are people to fill them.

Elizabeth Dutkiewicz is a staffing expert at Robert Half, a global human resource consulting firm. She visited News 8 to break down some statistics.

The U.S. Department of Labor says nearly 3.6 million people quit their jobs in April, while job openings stand at 7.4 million.

Dutkiewicz says that although hiring is inevitable, it is also just as important to take care of the employees already working for a company, because employee turnaround can be extremely expensive.

20 percent of workers said they would stay at their jobs for a higher salary, and 19 percent said they would stay for better benefits.

Dutkiewicz says there’s a growing number of people seeking extra flexibility in the workplace. 52 percent of workers said flexible schedules would be the best summer perk a company could offer.

For example, companies could try adding summer Fridays or work from home days.