(WTNH) — Fairfield will be filled with the sound of music next Sunday, as a concert is expected to be held at The Sound House next to Penfield Beach.

This isn’t just any concert, though. This is The Cancer Couch Foundation’s sixth annual benefits concert, The Cancer Beat 6.

This event is raising funds for metastatic breast cancer (MBC) research. The Cancer Couch Foundation is a privately funded, non-profit organization that has funded $5 million dollars in metastatic breast cancer (MBC) research since its founding in 2016.

Tom Scalera, president of the foundation, joined News 8 to discuss the upcoming event and how it will benefit others, as well as the musical lineup.

The concert will be held on Sunday, October 9, at 3 p.m. To buy tickets for the event, you can click here.