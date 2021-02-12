Fall in love with this Chocolate Molten Cake with Raspberry Coulis recipe

Love is in the air with Valentine’s Day happening this Sunday. And nothing says Valentine’s Day like chocolate.

Registered Dietitian Melissa Keeney and Chef Raquel Rivera are sharing a chocolate recipe from the Spine Wellness Center Kitchen at Hartford HealthCare Ayer NeuroScience Institute.

Chocolate Molten Cake with Raspberry Coulis

Ingredients for Raspberry Coulis:

4 oz of bittersweet chocolate, chopped (equal to 1 cup dry measure)

5 oz bag of frozen raspberries

1 stick of unsalted butter, cubed

2 tablespoon of sugar

2 large eggs

juice of ½ lemon

2 large egg yolks

¼ cup sugar

1 tablespoon of all-purpose flour

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Prepare ramekins by spraying with baking spray and placing on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

2. Over a double broiler melt chocolate with butter. Remove from heat once melted.

3. In a large bowl beat sugar, eggs and egg yolks. Set aside.

4. Temper in chocolate into egg-sugar bowl. Gently whisk to combine.

5. Add in flour and with a rubber spatula stir to just combine.

6. Fill each ramekin about 3/4’s of the way up. Place on baking sheet and bake for 8 minutes.

7. For raspberry coulis: add all ingredients in blender and puree.

8. Serve cakes warm with raspberry coulis and fresh whipped cream.