Fancy salmon dish with chef Ben Dubow

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Chef Ben Dubow makes a fancy salmon dish that’s simple to make.
Ingredients:
2 lbs. Arctic Char or Salmon or Fish of Choice, cut into 4 portions
1/2 lb. fingerling potatoes, partially cooked
2 cups chopped tomatoes
1/4 cup chopped shallots
1/4 cup chopped garlic
1/2 lb. green beans, blanched
8 white anchovies
1/2 cup white wine
1/4 cup butter
salt and pepper
Instructions:
Season fish with salt and pepper. Heat saute pan with olive oil. Sear fish for three to four minutes. Flip and cook an additional 3 minutes or until cooked as you like. Remove from pan and reserve.
Add garlic and shallots. Sweat for 2 minutes. Add tomatoes, olives, capers, green beans, and potatoes. Saute for 2-3 minutes.
Deglaze with white wine. Swirl in the butter. Add anchovies.
Plate vegetables in center of plate with fish on top.
Enjoy!