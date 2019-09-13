Fancy salmon dish with chef Ben Dubow

Breaking News
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Chef Ben Dubow makes a fancy salmon dish that’s simple to make.

Ingredients:

2 lbs. Arctic Char or Salmon or Fish of Choice, cut into 4 portions

1/2 lb. fingerling potatoes, partially cooked

2 cups chopped tomatoes

1/4 cup chopped shallots

1/4 cup chopped garlic

1/2 lb. green beans, blanched

8 white anchovies

1/2 cup white wine

1/4 cup butter

salt and pepper

Instructions:

Season fish with salt and pepper. Heat saute pan with olive oil. Sear fish for three to four minutes. Flip and cook an additional 3 minutes or until cooked as you like. Remove from pan and reserve.

Add garlic and shallots. Sweat for 2 minutes. Add tomatoes, olives, capers, green beans, and potatoes. Saute for 2-3 minutes.

Deglaze with white wine. Swirl in the butter. Add anchovies.

Plate vegetables in center of plate with fish on top.

Enjoy!

