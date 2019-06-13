Father’s Day gift ideas for any dad

If you’re still having trouble finding the perfect gift for Dad, Katherine Bolas of Westfield Meriden and Westfield Trumbull shares trending ideas for all of dad’s favorite activities.

For the stylish dad, head over to Macy’s, where you’ll see the trend in menswear is bright pops of color.

Self-care isn’t just for women; grooming products are another big trend for Father’s Day gifts.

Father’s Day is also the perfect time to upgrade or replenish his favorite cologne

For the outdoorsy dad, a YETI Camino Carryall Tote is the perfect all-purpose bag he’ll love for the beach, campsite, or any outdoor travels this summer.

For the athletic, active dad, look for moisture-wicking fabric shirts.

Don’t forget to stop at Hallmark for the perfect Father’s Day card that says it all!

For more information, watch the interview above.