Female-Owned Businesses Are on the Rise

To explain what is means to be a ‘mompreneur’ in 2019, we spoke with Julie Gordon White, an award-winning entrepreneur, business coach, and best selling business author.

Julie Gordon White, an award-winning entrepreneur, business coach, bestselling business author, and TEDx speaker. Female-led businesses have grown nearly 60 percent in the past decade, generating $3.1 trillion in revenue.

Leading the pack are the mompreneurs, the women who balance being a mom on the playground, with leading the charge as an entrepreneur and crushing it.

With the back-to-school season just around the corner, more women are using what little free time they have to take on ruling the world as a CEO.

Julie shared with us a new survey which offers insights from moms on the common challenges with owning your own business. She also shared some great resources that are available to turn this dream of owning your own business, into a reality.