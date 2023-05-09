Conn. (WTNH) — It’s National Fentanyl Awareness Day — fentanyl is called one of the biggest threats in America, killing nearly 200 people per day.

Right now, there is a push to create more awareness about the drug and ways to cut down its demand.

Kara Sepulveda, the public health program assistant at Quinnipiac Valley Health District, and Fiona Cullinan Firine, co-founder of the non-profit For Cameron, joined News 8 to talk about the issue.

See the full interview below:

On Tuesday, the pair will be on the New Haven Green with the Yale Community Health Care van from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and local health organizations will be outside of Walmart in the Hamden Plaza from 2 to 5 p.m. Both sites will offer overdose prevention training and give out fentanyl testing strips.

Learn more about the dangers of fentanyl and efforts to stop it from invading our communities by visiting the site for the non-profit For Cameron and Quinnipiac Valley Health District.