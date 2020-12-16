Festive, healthy appetizers to enjoy during the 2020 holiday season

The holidays are here! Whether you’re doing a Zoom happy hour with friends, watching holiday specials, or are hosting neighbors around your fire pit, there are ways to make things more festive for 2020.

Chef and Healthy Cooking Expert Julie Hartigan shows us how to make some easy healthy appetizers to enjoy at home.

Smoked Salmon Bites with Yogurt Dill Sauce

Smoked salmon is such a simple and healthy way to make anything feel more upscale! Here Julie is using it in pretty little canapes to top either sliced cucumbers or bagel thins. Just top with a dab of store-bought tzatziki dip or mix together some yogurt or sour cream with dill, red onion, and lemon zest. If you like you can also sprinkle with some everything bagel seasoning.

Brie Stuffed Mushrooms with Garlic Panko

This classic party appetizer is easier to make than you think, and using a veggie as a base for your apps is an easy way to lighten them up! Start with some baby Bella or cremini mushrooms for the best flavor. Season with salt and pepper and broil briefly to par-cook. Julie says she will do these in small batches in the toaster oven! Then, just stuff your mushrooms with a little bit of brie cheese, top with seasoned panko for crunch, and pop back in the toaster oven to melt. If you’re not a brie fan, you can also fill them with cooked crumbled sausage or even leftover stuffing!

Filo Shells with Pear, Blue Cheese, Pecan OR Bruschetta Bites

One of Julie’s favorite things to keep on hand to make adorable, healthy snacks anytime is pre-made filo shells. They’re lighter than chips or using bread as a base and make anything you stuff them with look fancy. Try a mix of diced pears, blue cheese, and pecans or you could also use some store-bought bruschetta.

For more recipes and cooking tips, check out Julie’s website CookingwJulie.com and her Instagram @cookingwjulie.