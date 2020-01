(WTNH) — A film co-directed by Quinnipiac University assistant professor of film Ashley Brandon will make its world premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

The film, “Día de la Madre,” will be screened in Sundance’s documentary short film category Jan. 23–Feb. 2 in Utah.

“Día de la Madre,” a six-minute documentary shot in one day with a $300 budget, was filmed on Mother’s Day 2019. It features young members of the Mariachi Academy of New England.