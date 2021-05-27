Financial consultant explains importance of short-term, long-term disability insurance

May is Disability Insurance Awareness Month. It’s one of the most important and often overlooked are insurances for individuals.

Chartered Financial Consultant John Caserta explains what you need to know about disability insurance. Caserta says disability insurance comes in short-term and long-term:

Short-term disability insurance can pay you anywhere from several months to typically two years at most.

Long-term disability can pay you for many more years and in some cases all the way to age 65.

For more information you can visit lifehappens.org.