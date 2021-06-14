Financial consultant explains types of rewards credit cards offer

(WTNH) — Credit card reward points come in a variety of types from travel to shopping and even cash back.

And while they can be a useful tool in saving money on future purchases, with so many options choosing the right one for you can be confusing.

Chartered Financial Consultant John Caserta explains what to look for when choosing a credit card with reward points.  Caserta says there are three typical programs:

  • Miles – you accumulate miles that can be redeemed for travel on specific airlines
  • Cash Back – you receive a percentage back on purchases, for example, 2% cashback
  • Points for shopping

Here are some free resources to help choose a card:

