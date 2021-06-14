Financial consultant explains types of rewards credit cards offer

(WTNH) — Credit card reward points come in a variety of types from travel to shopping and even cash back.

And while they can be a useful tool in saving money on future purchases, with so many options choosing the right one for you can be confusing.

Stretch your Dollar: Getting the most out of the rewards and perks credit cards offer

Chartered Financial Consultant John Caserta explains what to look for when choosing a credit card with reward points. Caserta says there are three typical programs:

Miles – you accumulate miles that can be redeemed for travel on specific airlines

Cash Back – you receive a percentage back on purchases, for example, 2% cashback

Points for shopping

Here are some free resources to help choose a card:

Watch the video above for more.