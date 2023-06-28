NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The popular mobile payment service Venmo recently unveiled features allowing parents to give their children as young as 13 access to the app.

This comes as other payment apps have announced similar changes giving children more access to their services, and understanding these changes is critical to protecting your children when they use these apps.

Chartered Financial Consultant John Caserta joined News 8 to discuss these changes and how to protect you and your children.

Caserta discussed what we’re seeing with Venmo and other mobile payment apps and the benefits and drawbacks of reaching younger users.

Watch the full interview in the video above.